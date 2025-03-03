Wanted robber in murder case, accused held after encounter in NW Delhi

Wanted in murder and robbery case of a cash collector, an accused was held following an encounter with the cops in the Prem Bari Nala area of North West Delhi, the police said on Monday.

His two associates were also arrested later following an input from him, it added.

The robbery and murder dates back to February 25 wherein a 45-year-old Saroj was brought dead to DCB hospital having gunshot injuries.

Sensing the gravity of the incident, a team was formed to nab the suspects and call detail record (CDR) analysis led the cops in zeroing down the suspect, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh.

The DCP mentioned that acting on a tip-off about the presence of the suspect, he was signaled to stop. However, the suspect was later identified as Sahil opened fire on the cops who in self defense also fired upon him and one bullet hit him on his leg and he was overpowered. The suspect was later taken to a hospital for necessary treatment.

During interrogation, he confessed to the murder and on his revelation, two of his associates, Mohammad Faiyaaz and Deepak were also nabbed, he said.

The official added that he is a naïve criminal and carried out the murder in order to rob off Saroj with cash.