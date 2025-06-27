Wanted criminal held after shootout by Delhi Police

A 36-year-old man wanted in robbing and snatching cases was arrested after being shot at by police in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Vinay, was involved in 56 crime cases and a prime suspect in a shootout with the Special Cell in 2011.

Advertisement

“We received information on Thursday at around 9 PM regarding the whereabouts of the suspect in the area of Rajouri Garden. With this lead, multiple teams were activated to trace his movement and apprehend him,” a senior officer mentioned.

Advertisement

The officer continued by saying that, “Our team saw the suspect on a motorcycle near Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital and, seizing the right moment, blocked the road from both sides.”

Subsequently, Vinay was signaled to stop by the officers, but instead of surrendering, he opened fire directly on the team of cops. One of his bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of the police staff.

However, in self-defense, the team retaliated by firing back at him, hitting the accused. The suspect sustained a bullet injury on his right leg. Later, the team got their hands on the offender. Vinay was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The offender, Vinay, was involved in several cases of robbery and snatching. The team of West District had been working on identifying the ones involved in the crime; one of them was him, who had been arrested by the team,” the senior officer mentioned.