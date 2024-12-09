Volunteers, ground level workers given priority in AAP’s 2nd list: Rai

Following the release of their second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convenor Gopal Rai said that volunteers and ground level workers have been given priority by the party for selection of candidates.

AAP released its second list of 20 candidates today,, increasing its tally to 31 candidates for 70 constituencies which was finalised in a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chaired by its National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

Stating the background of the announced candidates, Rai said, “Dinesh Bhardwaj, a well-known athlete and current councillor, has been chosen to contest from Narela. Mukesh Goel, the current Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will contest from Adarsh Nagar. From Mundka, Jasbir Karala, has been selected as the candidate, while Surender Pal Singh Bittu, a former MLA, will contest from Timarpur.”

Parvesh Ratan, a social worker and former corporation candidate, has been chosen for Patel Nagar, and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla’s name has been finalised for Madipur. Pravin Kumar, a councillor, will contest Janakpuri, while Surendar Bhardwaj has been chosen for Bijwasan. Social worker Joginder Solanki will contest from Palam, he added.

The AAP Delhi State Convenor added that the party had intensified its election preparations after releasing the first list of candidates and with today’s announcement of the second list; the party is actively working on the ground on a war footing.

“Through initiatives like ‘Revdi Par Charcha,’ held over 2,000 times daily across various neighborhoods, AAP representatives are discussing the government’s work under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership and gathering feedback from the people. Separate programs focused on women’s engagement in different localities are also ongoing,” he added. He claimed that the party is confident that this list will further strengthen its election campaign and with support from the public, AAP aims to repeat the government once again under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership in Delhi.

“Arvind Kejriwal has always emphasized a single core principle: work for the people, focus on performance, and keep delivering results. Based on public feedback and the positive performance of these councillors, the party has decided to field them as candidates,” the senior AAP leader said.