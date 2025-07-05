Vikaspuri gets major civic boost; water supply, park, Chhath Ghat among projects unveiled

In a significant push for grassroots-level development, Delhi Health and Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple civic projects in the Vikaspuri Assembly Constituency. The initiatives aim to enhance essential infrastructure and public services for local residents.

Among the key projects was the commissioning of a new drinking water supply system in Kotla Vihar Phase-II. This project is set to benefit several areas, including Vidyapati Nagar, Kotla Vihar Phase-I, Aakash Vihar (Ranhaula), Pratap Vihar (Safipur Ranhaula), and Satyam Vihar Phase-II (near Baprola Village). The project addresses a long-pending demand for clean and reliable access to potable water.

Dr Singh also laid the foundation stone for a public park, an open-air gym, and a redeveloped Chhath Ghat in Ranhaula Vihar. The upgraded Chhath Ghat, a culturally significant site for the Poorvanchal community, is expected to serve as a vibrant venue for religious and community events. The park and gym are designed to promote fitness, wellness, and social cohesion.

Furthering his vision of integrated urban development, the Minister launched new drainage infrastructure and modern LED street lighting installations in various parts of Vikaspuri. These upgrades are expected to improve sanitation, reduce monsoon-related waterlogging, and enhance public safety through better lighting.

Addressing a public gathering at the inauguration, Dr Singh stated, “These projects reflect our government’s resolve to ensure that every household and every lane of Vikaspuri witnesses real, visible, and people-centric development.”

The day concluded with a public interaction session at the Vikaspuri Camp Office, where Dr. Singh heard residents’ grievances and issued on-the-spot instructions to officials for timely redressal. Locals lauded the Minister for his proactive approach and consistent focus on development-related concerns.