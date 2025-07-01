Vijender Gupta highlights need for secure & responsible use of AI in legislatures

Highlighting the need for secure and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in legislature, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday said AI is the need of the hour as it can can make the functioning faster, easier, and more scientific, but one must remember that no technology is completely flawless, and there are concerns and shortcomings attached to it, which must be discussed.

He was addressing a seminar at Dharamshala, Himahcal Pradesh, where he spoke on the topic “Usgae of AI in Legislatures”, mentioning that the use of AI in legislatures is vital for improving efficiency, transparency, and decision-making.

The speaker explained that AI can help analyze large volumes of reports, prepare summaries, and compare old data, enabling legislators to access timely and precise information and prepare for sessions more effectively.

He further said that AI-based portals and chatbots can empower citizens to know how active their elected representatives are, which will strengthen transparency and accountability.

Gupta said, “ as no technology is completely flawless, ” adding that the need is to address critical concerns related to “data security”, “bias and prejudice”, and “language and technological access”.

The Delhi assembly speaker elaborated that AI learns only what the data teaches it — if the data is incomplete or tied to any one perspective, AI will generate similarly biased suggestions.

He warned that this could lead to one-sided policies that may harm weaker sections, further underlining that if AI algorithms are not fair and neutral, there could be a possibility that powerful groups may misuse them.

This, he said, can disturb the balance of democracy. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that AI algorithms remain accurate, fair, and impartial.

The speaker highlighted that India’s diversity must be kept in mind, as not every representative is technically equipped, especially those from rural backgrounds. He stressed that “proper training arrangements” must be ensured so that no one is excluded from this technological shift.

Speaker also pointed out that most AI technologies are still owned by foreign companies, and their direct use could affect the “autonomy and confidentiality of our constitutional institutions.”

He further pointed out that AI could impact jobs in legislative secretariats, research departments, and data analysis teams, and emphasised that “experienced people who have safeguarded democracy for years should not be sidelined,” and that AI must not become a replacement for human jobs.

Gupta also reminded that AI does not understand emotions like humans, and that in legislatures, many subjects require an emotional understanding — such as reservation, secularism, women’s safety, discrimination, and violence, where the technology has a role which is limited.

He added that benefits of AI must be taken, however there must be strong policies made, robust monitoring, and accountability systems in place in this regard.