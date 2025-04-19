Vigilance inquiry in four cases of possible double payment in MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday informed that a vigilance inquiry has been initiated in connection with four cases of possible double payment of Rs 9,14,267.

With digitisation of records on e-office and implementation of Legal Case Monitoring System (LeCMoS) portal, MCD’s Finance Department has detected four cases of possible double payment in Engineering, M-3 of MTS cadre of Shahdara North Zone.

“Substantial documentary evidence has been collected and verified in all four cases. Prima facie, it appears that (establishment clerk/billing clerk (EC/BC) of the Engineering-M3 department has processed priority payment file without checking whether the payment for the same cause has already been received by municipal employee,” the MCD said.

The civic body said first they got payment of their regularization arrears, non metric arrear etc through bank attachment by filing LCA.

“When they received payment through bank attachment , they did not inform the department that the case is closed as the payment is received. EC/BC got the sanction of competent authority for priority payment without verifying and cross checking that the municipal employees have already received the payment,” it said.

The MCD said it is the case of unbecoming of a municipal employee and misappropriation of funds by concealment of facts by all those who processed the case file for priority payment.

“Senior officer of the Vigilance department has told that necessary instructions have been issued to do intensive investigation of all possible cases of double payment of the last 10 years. Departmental action and legal consequences under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) will be taken as per report of vigilance inquiry,” it said.