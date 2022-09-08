Video of brave girl successfully resisting knife attack goes viral

A viral video of South East Delhi’s Badarpur has shaken the National Capital. In the video, a school-going girl can be seen being attacked by a miscreant in a robbery bid.

The robber is seen hitting and kicking the girl while trying to stab her with a knife in a bid to rob her of her bag and mobile. The girl is seen fighting back with full might using her bag as a shield to protect herself.

Despite several attempts to rob her, when the robber couldn’t succeed in his intention and couldn’t withstand the courage of the girl for longer, he eventually fled the spot.

The incident is said to have taken place on September 4 the video of which is now going viral on social media leaving netizens in shock.

According to a source, after the video went viral on social media, the Badarpur police came into action and registered a case in the matter. However, even after five days of the incident, the police have no clue about the accused.

On the other hand, it came to fore that the local police have registered a case under lighter sections. After this, the local police are also getting trolled on social media.

Delhi High Court advocate Vishal Chopra said that it is clearly visible in the viral video that the miscreant is attacking the girl with a knife with the intention of killing her. He is being seen attacking the girl several times with a knife.

It’s the courage of the girl that she succeeded in saving herself from the knife. The police have registered a case under section 379/356/511 of the IPC Act, which has made this case weak. Based on the video, section of attempt to murder should have been added in the case.