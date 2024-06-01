Vedanta launches ‘Sangam’ initiative to support farmers

Vedanta Limited has launched ‘Sangam: Jeevan, Prakruti Aur Sanskriti Ka Ek Milan’, an initiative that aims to support rural farmers through development of climate-resilient livelihoods, the company said in a press release on Saturday.

Vedanta Limited is India’s premier producer of smelter-grade alumina and a unit of Vedanta Aluminium.

Integrating sustainable agricultural practices, technological interventions, and natural resource management, Project Sangam is being rolled out across more than 40 villages and is set to benefit over 500 families, the company said.

Kalahandi is primarily an agrarian region with limited livelihood opportunities. It also witnesses low levels of rainfall, except during the monsoons.

In response, Project Sangam has been designed as a comprehensive roadmap of efforts to augment the socio-economic development of the region by integrating natural resources management and long-term livelihood opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the significance of the project, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd, said: “Creating sustainable livelihood avenues for underserved communities is an endeavour towards the wider socio-economic elevation of the region. By developing an ecosystem that facilitates the creation of sustainable livelihoods, Project Sangam will contribute significantly towards our communities becoming self-sufficient and empowered.”

Among these interventions is the establishment of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) – a federation of small farmers who aggregate their produce to avail the benefits of economies of scale, it added.

Additionally, community members will be imparted skill development and capacity-building training in sustainable and profitable non-farm-based activities like pottery.

The company further highlighted that some of the women farmers have already taken up entrepreneurial pursuits like beekeeping, which have the potential to generate a viable income with nominal investment requirements.

To ensure consistent production and yield maximization, various agricultural management practices will also be deployed, such as trellises for supporting crops, NADEP method of composting, and soil testing mechanisms, Vedanta Limited said.

They offer multiple cost-effective advantages such as enriching the soil and ensuring systematic cropping for abundant yields. Further revealing the plans, the company said several water-based assets will also be developed under Project Sangam to augment groundwater retention and ensure water availability.

It will include the construction of surplus weirs and ponds, revival of canals, enabling crop diversification and animal husbandry activities. The revival of water sources will provide irrigation to over 60 per cent of cultivable areas in the region.