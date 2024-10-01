Vasant Kunj deaths: Post-mortem report shows evidence of poisoning

The post-mortem report in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj deaths revealed suspected poisoning, said a police official on Tuesday.

“The final cause of death will be known after viscera results. However, prima facie evidence of suspected poisoning has come in the post-mortem,” the official added.

The autopsy was conducted at the Safdarjung Hospital by five different boards of doctors, each comprising three doctors, the police added.

The decomposed body of 46-year-old Heera Lal along with his four daughters was discovered on Saturday in the Vasant Kunj area.

The police suspect that Heera Lal Sharma, who worked as a carpenter at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj for the last 28 years, and his four daughters Neetu, Nikki, Neeru, and Nidhi died of suicide.

The police had said that Sharma was struggling with emotional stress after his wife died last year due to cancer. It was becoming difficult for him to manage the financial stress too, it added.