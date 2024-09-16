Mukhtar Ansari died due to heart attack, not poisoning, says UP govt probe report

Mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, who breathed his last in jail in March, had died due to heart attack and not slow poisoning, as alleged by his family members, according to the report of the magisterial probe in the case.

The report has been sent to the government by the Banda district administration, sources here on Monday said.The magisterial inquiry was conducted by Banda ADM Finance Rajesh Kumar.

Confirming this report, a senior administration official said that during the investigation, those who claimed that poisoning caused Mukhtar’s death, did not come forward to give statements or evidence. The magisterial inquiry report was sent to the government on September 6.

Advertisement

Prior to this, poison was not confirmed even in the post-mortem and viscera test reports. From this, it has now become clear that the cause of death of Mukhtar Ansari was a heart attack.

Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, died during treatment in the medical college late at night on March 28.

Mukhtar’s family has alleged that he was poisoned in jail. After the post-mortem report confirmed death due to heart attack, the viscera was preserved and sent to Lucknow for investigation. Poison was also not confirmed in the viscera report on April 20 but after the allegations of the family members, on the government orders, a magisterial and judicial inquiry was set up to find out the cause of the death.

In the investigation that lasted for about five months, statements of 100 people were taken, including jail officials, employees, doctors of the district hospital who treated Mukhtar, doctors of the medical college who admitted, employees and doctors who conducted post-mortem among others. Postmortem and viscera reports, CCTV footage of the jail, barrack inspection and food inspection reports, were also taken into account.