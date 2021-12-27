Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine, hill station Auli receive fresh spell of snowfall

The Badrinath shrine and Auli in the high-altitude areas of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand witnessed fresh snowfall early on Monday morning.

Visuals showed tourists enjoying the fresh spell of snow in the hill station Auli.

At around 5: 30 am on Monday, minus 2.89 degrees Celsius was reported in the hilly areas of Auli.

Meanwhile, the state capital Dehradun reported a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 1 degree less than the normal temperature during this time of the year.

According to IMD’s extended-range forecast, very light to light rain or snowfall is likely to occur at a few too many places during this week and maximum temperatures are likely to remain appreciably below normal to below normal during this week.