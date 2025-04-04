UP’s tourism offerings to be showcased at Dubai’s Arabian Travel Mart from April 28 to May 1

The Arab world is now set to witness the vibrant essence of Uttar Pradesh — renowned for its historical grandeur, cultural richness, and natural beauty — on an international platform.

The globally acclaimed Arabian Travel Mart (ATM) will be held in Dubai from April 28 to May 1. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is gearing up to present the state’s diverse tourism offerings, officials here said on Friday.

As part of the initiative, the department will organise a roadshow and set up an elaborate 50-square-metre pavilion at the event venue. The pavilion will highlight key tourism circuits, including the Sufi Circuit, River, Health and Wellness, and Eco-Rural Tourism.

Visitors will experience the charm of Kannauj’s perfumes, the regal architecture and artistry of Agra, and a series of captivating cultural performances, including the Peacock Dance of Vrindavan, Bundeli Folk Dance of Jhansi, and the classical Kathak of Lucknow.

The UP-themed pavilion will feature modern amenities and be a hub for B2B and B2G meetings. The Tourism Department will also promote its official website and mobile application, offering detailed insights into travel services and facilities across the state.

The Arabian Travel Mart will offer a multi-sensory experience of Uttar Pradesh’s tourism landscape. Key attractions will include Perfume Tourism – showcasing Kannauj, the perfume capital of India; Sufi Circuit – spiritual trails through revered sites; Royal Heritage – palaces, forts, and the timeless pride of Agra, Eco and Rural Tourism – immersive experiences in natural and village settings, Health & Wellness Tourism – exploring Unani and Ayurvedic traditions, and River Tourism – Serene journeys through the state’s sacred rivers.

The pavilion will have interactive displays, thematic entry gates, selfie points, and digital content to engage visitors. Guests will enjoy musical performances featuring traditional instruments and folk songs across Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the promotional material, visitors will receive brochures, branded bags, and pen drives containing comprehensive information about tourist destinations, travel itineraries, promotional films, and a detailed map of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh aims to captivate global travelers and position itself as a premier cultural and heritage tourism destination through this grand presentation at the Arabian Travel Mart.

