UP: People need to apply for subsidy on EVs through portal

With an aim to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Government has finally given the go-ahead for applying for subsidies on the purchase of electric vehicles through the portal. Those who have purchased electric vehicles in the state after October 14, 2022, will have to apply on the portal to get a subsidy from the Yogi Government.

After applying, the eligible person will receive the subsidy amount in his account after the verification is done. Soon, this portal will be functional for applicants.

It is worth mentioning that the state government has decided the conditions for the implementation of the purchase subsidy incentive scheme contained in the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022. Based on this, eligible applicants will get the benefit of the policy.

Under the Uttar Pradesh EV Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022, permission has been granted with conditions for the implementation of the Purchase Subsidy Promotion Scheme. Under this, the date of notification of the Purchase Subsidy Promotion Scheme will be effective from October 14, 2022, to October 13, 2023.

To get the purchase subsidy incentive, eligible applicants have to submit the application on the web portal upevsubsidy.in . Eligible applicants will include those who have purchased and registered electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh after the date of notification of the policy. Those who do not apply within the prescribed time limit will not get the benefit of the subsidy.

According to the order issued by Principal Secretary Venkateshwarlu recently, the distribution of purchase subsidy in each vehicle category will be done as per the arrangement contained in the policy. According to this, a 15 percent subsidy will be given on the factory price of electric vehicles purchased in the state.

The first two lakh 2-wheeler electric vehicles will be provided with a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per vehicle. Similarly, the first 25,000 four-wheeler electric vehicles purchased will get a subsidy to the extent of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle.

On the other hand, the initial 400 e-buses (non-government) purchased in the state will get the benefit of subsidy to the extent of Rs 20 lakh per vehicle. Up to 10 percent of the factory cost will be allowed on the e-goods carrier. Subsidy will be available on the purchase of the first 1000 e-goods carriers to the extent of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle.

Purchase subsidy to individual buyers will be admissible on the purchase of only one two-wheeler or four-wheeler or e-bus or e-goods carrier. Purchase subsidies to aggregators, fleet operator buyers will be admissible on the purchase of a maximum of 10 two-wheelers or four-wheelers and on purchase of maximum five e-buses or e-goods carriers.

The purchase subsidy under this scheme will be admissible to any buyer only once during the effective period of this scheme. The admissible purchase subsidy will be provided in the form of reimbursement, which will be directly transferred to the buyer’s bank account after verification from the dealer.

The applicant will not be eligible for a purchase subsidy and will face appropriate legal consequences if any incorrect information is provided in the application.

To get the purchase subsidy, the eligible applicant will have to give the details of the bank account in his own name at the time of application because mere application will not make the applicant eligible for purchase subsidy. The purchase subsidy will be disbursed to the concerned bank account of the applicant only after the Transport Department verifies the applicant’s eligibility.

In the first phase, the details of the electric vehicle and the electric vehicle buyer will be verified by the concerned motor vehicle dealer. At the time of registration, the applicant will also have to upload his photo and signature, so that the photo and signature can be verified by the RTO related to the photo and signature pasted in Form 20 uploaded at the time of vehicle registration in the vehicle database.