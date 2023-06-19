UP: CM reviews heat stroke situation

After reports of a large number of deaths due to heat stroke in Ballia, similar deaths in the past two days were pouring in from Deoria and other districts. The CM has asked the officials of health, power and other concerned departments to pull up their socks to meet the challenges.

Though there is no official statement on heat stroke deaths, reports say that 126 deaths happened in Ballia in the past one week and 53 in Deoria just in the last two days.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his review meeting said the effect of heatwave is being seen in various districts of the state for the last few days. In such a situation, concrete arrangements should be made at every level for the protection of common life, livestock and wildlife, he said.

The Chief Minister said that common people should be made aware of the symptoms of sunstroke and its prevention. Provide immediate medical facilities to everyone in case of illness. People affected by heat waves should be treated immediately in hospitals and medical colleges, the CM directed.

He has directed to set up free outlets for drinking water at public places in all municipal bodies and rural areas. Besides, arrangements of drinking water should be made at various places in the market/on the main roads.

According to information, 126 people died in Ballia District Hospital between June 10 and 18. A three-member investigation team has also been rushed to Ballia from Lucknow and the team was probing the reason for these deaths. The team is likely to give its report to the government in the next couple of days.

Another report from Deoria adjoining Gorakhpur, said that 53 people have died, probably due to heat stroke during the past two days. Doctors say that heat stroke patients have increased due to the scorching heat and the CMO has advised people not to step out of the house in the afternoon.

The Deoria Medical College Administration has made preparations in view of heat stroke. A ten-bed ward has been made in the old building, where fans and an AC have been installed, but the ward is closed. Not a single patient has been admitted in it so far.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Jha, CMO, Deoria, said that in view of the scorching heat, medicines, ORS solution and other essential items have been made available at all CHCs and PHCs.