Union ministers reach out to people in J&K

Union Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chauhan on Thursday visited the Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park at Pampore in south Kashmir and took stock of the problems being faced by the farmers.

Under the Union Government’s public outreach programme, the Minister had a visit to the spice park where he inspected various departments of the processing unit.

The Minister said that the Central Government is ready to provide all possible help and support to the farmers. With the existence of the spice park, the income out of saffron production of growers has doubled. Center will provide all kinds of facilities and assistance to the farmers that will make the lives of our farmers prosperous, he added.

Chauhan met various stakeholders, including fruit growers, NRLM beneficiaries, youth, sports, traders association, industrial unitholders, and listened to their issues. They were assured that the government will take up the issues on priority to resolve the legitimate demands of these delegations.

Meanwhile, the union minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal conducted an exhaustive public outreach programme at Udhampur.

The Minister inaugurated various developmental works and projects and also listened to the grievances of various delegations and assured prompt redressal of the demands of the people on a priority basis.

The Union Minister laid the foundation stone of various projects, released funds for financial assistance and scholarship of registered construction workers.

Meghwal reviewed the progress on the ground about the various ongoing developmental projects and schemes in the district.