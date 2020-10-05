Two CRPF troopers were martyred and three others injured on Monday when terrorists attacked a patrolling party near Tangan Bypass area of Pampore in outskirts of Srinagar district.

Confirming this, a CRPF officer said the attack came near the Kandizal Bridge on the bypass of the Jammu–Srinagar highway.

Preliminary reports said that terrorists opened fire near Tangan Bypass area of Pampore this afternoon in which five CRPF personnel were injured, a police official said.

The two critically injured troopers were shifted to the 92 military base hospital at Srinagar where both of them succumbed.

Security forces have cordoned the area and traffic has been halted on the national highway where search operation has been launched.