Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel bereaved

Monu Patel’s father, Jalam Singh Patel is the younger brother of Union Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel. Jalam Singh Patel is the sitting MLA of the BJP from Narsinghpur state assembly seat.

According to sources, Monu Patel was found lying with his face down on the bed in his room in the evening. His relatives and workers rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sources said the reason behind the death was said to be a cardio-respiratory arrest possibly due to a brain haemorrhage.

Monu Patel’s last rites were conducted on 1 May. Union Minister Prahlad Patel also attended the cremation. Prahlad Patel’s son Prabal Patel lit the funeral pyre of his cousin brother Monu Patel.