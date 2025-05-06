Uninterrupted & affordable power supply Govt’s top priority: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday reaffirmed her government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted and affordable power supply across the national capital.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 66/11 KV GIS Grid Substation at Mangla Puri in South West Delhi’s Palam village, CM Gupta said the new facility will provide a modern, reliable power supply to over 1.5 lakh residents in Palam, Dwarka, Mahavir Enclave, and adjoining areas.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the previous government, the Chief Minister alleged that Delhi had witnessed frequent power outages during their tenure, with many lasting for over an hour. In contrast, she claimed, the current administration has strengthened the power infrastructure and taken steps towards energy self-reliance, especially through the promotion of solar power.

Advertisement

CM Gupta also refuted past opposition claims that the BJP would discontinue free electricity and water schemes if voted into power. “We have not only continued these welfare schemes but have also launched several new initiatives to serve the people better,” she said.

Highlighting the shift in governance style, she added, “Earlier, Water Ministers were protesting on the streets and Power Ministers went on strike. Today, Delhi has a government that is responsible, accountable, and focused on solving problems proactively.”

Gupta emphasized the Delhi government’s priority of building an environmentally friendly and future-ready energy system, including the development of smart grids, to provide 24×7 reliable electricity to every household and business.

The GIS Grid Substation, developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), is part of the government’s efforts to modernize the power infrastructure. According to officials, the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) technology used in the project is particularly suited for urban areas, as it saves nearly 35 per cent of land as compared to conventional Air Insulated Substations (AIS).

On the occasion, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood remarked, “This grid substation is not just an infrastructure project, but a symbol of our commitment to ‘Ease of Living’. It will ensure safe, uninterrupted, and high-quality electricity for nearly 25,000 households in the area.”

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Smart Infrastructure, the CM noted that such developments represent a major step forward in creating a resilient and citizen-friendly power supply system.

Palam 360 Pradhan Chaudhary Surendra Solanki welcomed the CM and the Power Minister on behalf of the local residents and expressed gratitude for the launch of the project. As a mark of respect, he also presented a portrait of Dada Dev Maharaj, the local village deity revered by residents of Palam and nearby villages, to the Chief Minister.