Unattended box generates panic

Some residents of North West Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area panicked after an unidentified box was found by the locals in the area, the police informed on Saturday.

As per the cops, at around 1:30 pm, a suspicious call regarding an unclaimed black box was received at Prashant Vihar police Station.

Police team immediately rushed to the spot and secured the area, making a cordon to ensure safety of the residents. The traffic was halted due to the ongoing investigation.

A team of bomb disposal squad (BDS) arrived at the site, and after thorough inspection nothing suspicious was found. After the situation was stabilised, the traffic flow was reinstated by the officials.

The event was distresssing for the residents as a mild intensity explosion was reported near a sweet shop in the area earlier on 28 November, that caused a minor injury to a man.

“It was found that a very mild intensity explosion occurred near the wall of a small park. One individual suffered minor abrasion. He was instantly taken to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital from where he was soon discharged after receiving first aid,” the Delhi police PRO had said. Legal action is being taken accordingly.