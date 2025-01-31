Two women held for Rs 10 lakh jewellery theft at Kashmere Gate metro station

Delhi Police have arrested two women in connection with a jewellery theft worth Rs 10 lakh at Kashmere Gate Metro Station with the recovery of the stolen gold ornaments from the accused.

According to officials, the incident took place on November 19, 2024, when Sanju Kumari, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, arrived at New Delhi Railway Station from Siwan, Bihar.

Around 10 a.m., as she was entering the metro station, a woman intentionally jostled her. Soon after, Kumari noticed that her bag had been unzipped and her jewellery, which was wrapped in a handkerchief, was missing.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Acting on Kumari’s statement, police identified a suspect and took her into custody. The culpit during questioning confessed to the theft and disclosed that her accomplice, identified as Anjali, was in possession of the stolen jewellery.

A police team tracked down and arrested Anjali from Gujarat who admitted to her role in the crime, leading to the recovery of the stolen gold ornaments.

Authorities revealed that both women have a criminal history. Further investigations are ongoing to determine if they were involved in other similar incidents.