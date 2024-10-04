Two more held in South West Delhi car showroom firing case

Two more sharpshooters, identified as Aakash and Sumit, who had been absconding since the firing incident at a luxury car showroom in South West Delhi’s Naraina area, were arrested for their involvement in the case, the police said on Friday.

The mastermind of the shooting, Deepak, and one of the shooters, Armaan, were arrested on Thursday.

On September 27, three individuals opened fire inside a showroom in Naraina to intimidate the showroom owner who refused to part with an extortion amount of Rs 5-crore demanded by them.

Himanshu Bhau, a gangster who lives abroad, claimed responsibility for the shooting.

According to the police, after the incident, all four accused split and kept on frequently changing their hideouts in Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Acting on a tipoff, both the shooters were nabbed from the Miraj Junction railway station in Maharashtra while they were on their way to a hideout in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, the police added.

During the investigation, both the accused disclosed that they were assigned the task of firing at the car showroom to extort money from the owner.