Fire breaks out in Kamla Market area of Delhi

A fire broke out engulfing five shops in Kamla Market area here on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service Department said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service Department, a call regarding a blaze was received at around 3:54 pm. These shops are in a two-storey building at Shahtara Gali in Kamla Market area.

A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 6 pm, the Delhi Fire Service Department said.

One person sustained minor burns in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.