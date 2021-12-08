Two killed in Gurugram road accident

Two law students were killed after their speeding Honda City car collided with a roadside wall here in DLF Phase-1 on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

Siddharth Kapoor, a resident of Sushant Lok Phase-1, said his niece Niharika Singh (21) was a law student at a reputed college in Gurugram. On Tuesday night, she had gone to meet her friend Vanshika (21), a resident of Chandan Nagar, in her Honda City car.

When they reached Sikanderpur Marble Market, they met with an accident, the police said citing Kapoor.

Both were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Niharika ‘brought dead’ while Vanshika died later.

“The bodies have been handed over to their families after an autopsy on Wednesday. There was no CCTV nearby, so the actual cause of the accident is not known. The matter is being investigated. A case under relevant IPC sections was registered at DLF Phase-1 police station,” said a police officer.