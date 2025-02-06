Two Kashmiri men held at IGIA with 10-kg gold coins valued at Rs 7.8 crore

The Delhi Customs, on Thursday, claimed to have arrested two Kashmiri men at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) with 10 kg of gold coins valued at around Rs 7.8 crore in the international market.

The flyers, aged 43 and 45 years, were intercepted at the IGIA on their arrival from Milan, Italy in an Air India flight based on an intelligence input by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Delhi Customs.

Advertisement

The Customs official said during the profiling of the passengers, suspicious behaviour of the duo was observed leading to their detention at the green channel of the airport. Although the scrutiny of their baggage revealed nothing, on checking their bodies, two specially-designed waist belts were found.

Advertisement

The gold coins were found wrapped in plastic envelopes concealed in the belts seized by the Customs officials. Following the discovery of the coins, both the passengers were detained for a detailed inquiry and to track their forward and backward linkages under the Customs Act 1962.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Customs arrested five passengers with 47 kg of drugs worth Rs 47 crore in the international market. All the passengers had arrived from Bangkok, Thailand and were intercepted at the green channel of Terminal 3 of IGI Airport.