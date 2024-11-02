Two held for supplying illegal arms in city

The Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully dismantled an interstate arms trafficking network by arresting two illegal arms traffickers and recovering 10 country-made pistols from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, the cops laid a trap and arrested the duo with five pistols each. The arrested individuals, Sarfaraj and Shailendra, both residents of Mathura, were apprehended at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area while they were on their way to deliver a consignment of the firearms.

During interrogation, it was revealed that both were involved in arms trafficking for over two years. They used to source illegal firearms from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, and used to sell them in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Sarfaraj, who was arrested in a murder case in 2009 and resumed his criminal activities after being released on bail, while Shailendra joined him in the arms trade. They used to procure the pistols for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per piece and sell them for Rs 30,000 to Rs40, 000, per firearm in the capital.

Advertisement