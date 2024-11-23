Two girls rescued from illegal prostitution racket in South West Delhi

Two girls were rescued and a middleman was apprehended for running an illegal prostitution racket in a flat in the Mahavir Enclave of the Palam area in South West Delhi.

A 61-year-old broker, Litan Majumdar, was running the racket illegally, police said.

They added that to curb crime in the area, the special staff of South West district was tasked with nabbing offenders. During this operation, they received information about the illegal sex racket in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said a police team deployed staff members as decoy customers, leading to the unearthing of the illegal racket.

Two females, aged 23 and 29 years, were rescued, and a decoy amount of Rs 2,000 was also recovered, Choudhary added.

Subsequently, a case under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention (ITP) Act was registered at Palam police station, the DCP said.