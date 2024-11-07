Two die, one critical in electrocution incidents in City

Two people including a two-year-old child died while one is in critical condition due to electrocution in three separate incidents in the national capital.

In the first incident, a two-year-old died after he came in contact with a high tension power supply line in Alipur village of Outer North Delhi. The boy was playing on the roof of his house when the unfortunate incident happened. He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as he had sustained 80 per cent burn injury but unfortunately could not be saved.

In the second incident a person was electrocuted in the Shahbad dairy area of Outer North Delhi. He came in contact with a high-tension wire while fixing an iron grill. “We received information from a hospital on Wednesday that a man died after being electrocuted. The autopsy report also confirmed death due to electrocution,” stated a police officer.

The third incident took place in the Dabri area in South West Delhi wherein a man got electrocuted by a high-tension wire while setting up an electric cable for Chhath Puja preparations and was severely burned. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition remains critical.