Two dhaba workers electrocuted in RK Puram amid overnight rain

Two men were electrocuted in South West Delhi’s RK Puram after coming in contact with a live power line that was grounded on wet surface by an uprooted tree, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Ravinder (30) and Bharat (25), both residents of Madhubani, Bihar, were working at a local dhaba.

“The tree collapsed, snapping an overhead electric wire at around 4:30 am when the duo was sleeping outside the kiosk amid overnight rain accompanied by strong winds. The live wire came in contact with the wet ground leading to a fatal electric current in the surrounding area,” mentioned a senior officer.

Sunil, who made a distress call to the police, reported that both his employees, along with a street dog, were in an unconscious state after coming in contact with the electric current. Emergency teams, along with the local beat staff, responded immediately to the PCR call.

Additionally, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials and a team from BSES also rushed to the scene to assist in the rescue and secure the power lines, a DFS officer mentioned.

The injured were immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in an unconscious state and were declared dead by a medical team attending to them.

Furthermore, officials from the Forensic Team and BSES inspected the site before initiating an investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident and any lapses in infrastructure maintenance or response, police stated.