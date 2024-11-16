Two brothers held for stabbing youth to death in North East Delhi

Two brothers, Salman and Arbaz, were arrested on Saturday for stabbing a 28-year-old youth to death with a sharp-edged object in the Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The victim received stab injuries in his neck in the attack and succumbed later at a hospital around 4:30 am. Krishan Kumar, an uncle of the victim who is eyewitness to the incident, informed the cops that his nephew, Manish, was attacked by a sharp object by two brothers after a scuffle in the Sunder Nagri area of Nand Nagri.

Recounting the incident, his uncle Krishan Kumar said Arbaz and Salman, who seemed to have been drunk at the time, were incensed over being reprimanded for harassing a girl in the street and asked them to leave the girl alone by his nephew. They had a heated exchange with him and after half an hour, he came to know that his nephew was stabbed by one of them.

The cops arrested both the accused, Salman and Arbaaz who work as a tea seller and labourer, in a span of 24 hours and recovered the weapon of offence from their possession. All three of them, the attackers and the victim, have criminal backgrounds and had a long standing rivalry. “We are probing this angle too and things will become clear after the completion of the investigation,” an official said.