Two bookies betting in CT matches in Delhi Police’s net

Two bookies involved in illegal betting on India-Australia Champions Trophy Semi Final Match were nabbed and a cricket betting racket was unearthed by the Delhi Police, the police said on Thursday.

The police action was prompted by a tip-off on an illegal betting racket operating in Delhi-NCR. Based on the info, a raid was conducted in Sector 23 of the Dwarka area of South West Delhi, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

Two individuals, identified as Praveen and Sanjeev, were caught red handed while placing bets on the semi-final match between India and Australia and various electronic devices were seized from the offenders, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the bookies disclosed that they were running a betting syndicate offering online and offline services. The modus operandi of the betters includes purchasing a domain name to create a website through one of their associates and distributing ID to players and earning a commission of 3 per cent per transaction.

The second method includes engaging with the interested people through phone calls to place bets on fluctuated rates during the match.

The DCP mentioned that the premise being used for betting operations was rented by Parveen under his own name for Rs 35,000 per month and they were running the nexus for the last two years.

On the match days, they carried out transactions amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh daily, with profits, losses ranging between RS 30,000-40,000 per day.

A detailed investigation to unearth the association of other such offenders is still going on, Gautam mentioned.