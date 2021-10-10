Twin cities’ police step up vigil to end drug menace as Rs 10 crore worth drugs seized in 2021

Intensifying its crackdown on drug peddling in twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate police have made a seizure of brown sugar narcotic substances worth over Rs 10 crore in the past two months, said a senior police official on Saturday.

“Our focus is to make the twin cities drug-free. A well-orchestrated ‘Operation White Spider’ has been launched and we are maintaining zero tolerance towards drug addicts and drug peddlers as it has been found that drug addicts have emerged as potential lawbreakers and perpetrators of street crimes. Our initiative is steadily paying dividends”, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi told reporters here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Quick Action Team (QAT) keeping tab on crime mongers today seized brown sugar valued at Rs 26 lakh by arresting a man in possession of 260 grams of banned substances in Balianta police station area.

In the current year, brown sugar weighing 10 KGs was seized in separate interceptions in both the cities and 66 drug peddlers were behind the bars. People are also being requested to extend cooperation to police to put an end to the drug menace in both the cities, said Priyadarshi.

The banned substances are making their way to both the cities from Murshidabad in West Bengal. Balasore district bordering Bengal has become the gateway to drug peddling networks in the State. The organized rackets of drug peddlers based in Balasore have spread their network to major urban centres- Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri- of the State.