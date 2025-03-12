Trio involved in hi-tech car theft held in Dwarka

Three people operating as a gang and stealing cars in a high-tech manner were held in the Dwarka area of South West Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The cops studied the pattern of how the thieves operated and spent many mornings in the area to gather information about that gang. The hard work paid off on March 6, when credible information was received regarding the presence of thieves in a stolen car with a fake number plate, said Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Singh added that acting on the information, a trap was laid, and the car was intercepted, which resulted in the arrest of three offenders namely Ravi, Monu and Vishal.

On checking the vehicle, several number plates, walkie-talkie sets, drill machines, screwdrivers, hammers, iron rods, wire cutters, and master keys were also recovered, which were used to steal the cars, he said.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they had stolen a large number of luxury cars, which were sold to receivers based in Haryana and Punjab.

The DCP mentioned that the gang is estimated to have stolen approximately 90-100 cars in the last 10 months. All accused are habitual drunkers; due to these bad habits, they mostly operate in the morning hours.

They were targeting mostly three types of vehicles, mainly Hyundai Creta, Fortuner and Maruti Brezza, which were found near parks as well as gyms, due to huge demand for these models, Singh said.