Trio held for robbery at the house of former DRDO scientist in Rohini, two absconding

Three people were arrested for the burglary at the house of a former DRDO scientist in the Prashant Vihar area of North West Delhi’s Rohini in which Rs 2 crore in cash and ornaments was robbed.

The incident took place on October 18 at midday when five men posing as courier service men forcibly entered the house of the couple and robbed them at knifepoint.

One of the five culprits, Gaurav Kawatra, who worked as a helper to the couple in the past, held the scientist and his wife hostage along with two of his accomplices, Amandeep and Ashish, while their house was being ransacked. The intruders decamped with the cash and jewelry after locking the couple inside, said a police official.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia, the number plate on the back of the motorcycle on which the accused arrived on the spot was forged. However, the number plate on the front of the vehicle was identified with the help of CCTV footage.

“Their faces were also captured on one of the footage leading the police team to identify and track them to Karol Bagh,” added Bhatia.

The police official said the team has recovered Rs 10.15 lakh in cash, Rs 2.89 lakh frozen in a bank account, and a newly purchased mobile phone worth Rs 1.38 lakh from the arrested individuals.

Further investigation is underway while efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused, he added.