Trees have died due to waterlogging in Delhi villages; claims Khap leader Solanki

Amidst the rising pollution in the capital city, Palam 360-Khap Chief Choudhary Surender Solanki on Thursday claimed that a large number of trees in Ranikheda village under Mundka assembly constituency of West Delhi have rotten up due to waterlogging in the recent monsoon season.

Solanki, who is on a ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra’, demanding solution to the problems of rural Delhi, has organised a panchayat in Ranikheda village and alleged that the villagers were unable to do farming in the area as their crops were being destroyed every year due to waterlogging in the fields.

“On one hand the problem of pollution has hit the city and on another, a large number of trees have died due to waterlogging in the villages and the government is not taking cognizance of such problems,” the Khap leader added.

Solanki appealed to the government to pay attention to the problems of the villages and take appropriate steps to resolve them.

After the Panchayat, the locals also appealed to the government to play an active role to solve their problems or else all the 360 villages of Delhi will boycott the upcoming elections.