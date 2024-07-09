Tree felling row: Delhi govt’s fact-finding committee alleges cover-up

After a visit to the Satbari Ridge area on Tuesday, the Delhi government’s fact-finding committee claimed work is on to cover up the alleged illegal tree felling near Chhatarpur.

As many as 1,100 trees were allegedly felled at the site without appropriate permission from the concerned authority.

The three-member committee, consisting of Delhi ministers, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain, inspected the place where the trees were allegedly cut on the orders of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to pave the way for a road through the forest area to SAARC Chowk. It will submit its report to the Supreme Court on the investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Saurabh Bharadwaj said the villagers living in the area told him that the road there was newly constructed clearing the forest area by felling many trees.

The minister alleged despite the Supreme Court’s stay work is being carried out to cover up the matter by removing all the evidence of trees felling.

Hundreds of trees have been brought down in the name of widening the road. Now, the roots and stems of the trees were being removed from the place to put a lid on what happened, the minister alleged.

Bharadwaj said the land of the farmhouses could have been acquired for widening of the road, instead, they chose to cut down the trees which was suspected to have benefited the owners of the farmhouses.

He suspected irregularities in the entire move.

The minister pointed out that senior officers of the Delhi government were present during the LG’s visit to Satbari on February 3.

Bharadwaj said proper permission should have been taken from the apex court before felling of trees. The court could have suggested other ways to broaden the road instead of felling the trees.

The fact-finding committee complained that the officers are neither giving them papers nor are they attending meetings called to discuss the matter. Atishi alleged that they were hiding the truth.

She lamented that even as Delhi is reeling under heat waves and pollution, the trees were cut in the ridge area with impunity.

The minister hoped for strict action against those who allowed the illegal felling of trees after the committee presented its report to the apex court.