Trap-and-loot gigolo racket busted after cop’s son falls prey

While male prostitution goes on under wraps in Delhi, youths are quite often duped on the pretext of gigolo business, as it’s called in common lingo, for lure of the lucre. In one such incident, the son of a Delhi Police personnel ended up being duped of about Rs. 50,000.

The matter is under investigation by the police while two boys and two girls involved in cheating the gullible youth on the pretext of gigolo business are cooling the heels behind bars.

According to a police source, there are many pages or groups on social media which lure the youths with a promise to provide customers for male prostitution. They demand hefty amounts for their service.

The son of the Delhi Police cop was also trapped through one such social media group and was fleeced of his hard-earned money. On his complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station of North-West District and investigation into the matter is on.

In the initial investigation, four accused namely, Shubham Ahuja, Udit Mehta, Neha Chhabra and Archana Ahuja were arrested. The fraudsters are said to have cheated many people as far as Telangana.

If police sources are to be believed, the arrested gang cheated more than 100 people in the past two years. The number is expected to increase with the progress of the investigation. It has also come to light that a large number of people have been cheated in the Telangana state. The Telangana Police may also seek remand of the accused for interrogation.

Victims never complain

A police official said that in many such cases, the victim never comes forward to complain though cheated of a big amount. This is because of the shame and stigma attached with the act. On the other hand, the gang involved in it accumulates the booty in the bank accounts many of which happen to be opened with fake names and addresses.