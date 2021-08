TN to reserve 7.5% seats in technical courses for govt school students

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu headed by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin will bring in a law to provide for 7.5 percent reservation in technical courses for students who had studied in government schools.

The government will present its first budget in the state assembly on August 13.

A meeting of the cabinet chaired by Stalin took the decisions.

According to an official statement, the government will introduce a law reserving 7.5 percent seats in technical courses for students who had studied in government schools.

A horizontal reservation was made in the medical college admissions earlier by the AIADMK government.

The cabinet meeting also decided to submit a separate budget for the agriculture sector.