Throwing garbage at mayor’s office, AAP councilors exposed anarchic mindset: Raja Iqbal

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Thursday that by throwing garbage outside the office of the mayor, AAP counsellors have exposed the anarchic mentality of their party.

Accusing the AAP of turning the national capital into a garbage dump during its rule, he said the same people are today treating the MCD headquarters the same way.

Advertisement

The mayor alleged that the AAP lacked political vision as its leaders have no constructive approach to make Delhi clean and beautiful.

Advertisement

Highlighting the achievements of the ruling BJP, he said important decisions are being taken one after the another in the interest of the citizens. In the first meeting, over 25 important proposals were passed, a standing committee was formed and the decision to increase the exemption limit in property tax or steps to fast-track pending projects were taken.

He alleged that the AAP is engaged in negative politics as they have no faith in political processes like dialogue, suggestions, and coordination. “From the streets to the house, their only agenda is to spread anarchy. AAP councilors should focus on sanitation work in their respective wards. They should actively participate in the intensive cleanliness campaigns being run by the MCD so that together, Delhi can be made a clean and beautiful city,” he added.