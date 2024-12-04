Three years after abduction, accused nabbed, girl rescued

Wanted in a case of abduction of a girl, a 30-year-old accused was arrested from Dehradun in Uttarakhand after absconding for three years. The victim, a minor at the time of her kidnapping by him from Outer North Delhi’s Bawana area on the pretext of marriage, was rescued from his custody.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell South Range) Manoj C said Jainander Tyagi, a resident of Devli, South Delhi, was an acquaintance of the girl’s family and a close friend of the mother of the victim.

Advertisement

Taking advantage of the trust reposed by the family of the girl, Tyagi used to frequently visit their home. In July 2021, he lured the minor girl to accompany him with a promise of marriage and took her to an undisclosed location, the DCP added.

A case under 363, 366 A IPC and Section 84 Juvenile Justice Act (both related to the abduction of a minor) is registered at the Bawana police station declaring him a Proclaimed Offender in this case in October 2022, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team rushed to Dehradun, Uttrakhand, where they arrested Tyagi from his home after the informer identified him.

The kidnapped girl was rescued from the rented accommodation of the accused in the city, they said.