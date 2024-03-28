Three-year-old raped by neighbour in Peeragarhi area of Delhi

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Thursday in Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi, the police said.

According to the police, the crime was reported at 12:12 hours on Thursday. Immediately, a police team headed by the ACP Paschim Vihar and a station house officer rushed to the Mangal Bazar road from where the call originated.

The minor girl, who was found with her mother on the spot, was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical attention and was provided treatment.

The survivor was later discharged from the hospital after examination and counselling.

During the initial inquiry into the matter, it was revealed that the accused was one of the tenants of the same building where the kid resided.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of law including the POCSO Act.

According to a police official, the probe has been initiated and multiple police teams have been deployed to hunt down the accused person.

On Saturday, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar when she had gone for tuition.

The police responded immediately to the complaint, and the child was given counselling as per procedure, and later on, statements a case was registered, and the main accused person was arrested.

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding swift and strongest possible action against the perpetrators involved in allegedly raping a four-year-old girl.