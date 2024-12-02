Three held for organising extortion crimes linked to Jathedi gang

In a breakthrough against the extortion related crimes, three members linked to Kala Jathedi gang were apprehended following a shootout from South West Delhi’s Dwarka.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, during a press briefing here at the police headquarters said, the first arrest was made on November 25 and during interrogation it was deducted that the suspect Jugnesh was supplying Arms and Ammunitions for extortion racket being operated in the name of Kala Jathedi Gang.

He added that the financial aid to Jugnesh was being provided by an associate, Rohit Lather, to carry out shootings in order to create fear among businessmen in the city. Rohit and another associate Ritik were apprehended from a rented accommodation in Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, West Delhi.

The DCP added that the gang communicates through social media applications and calls to influential people through the same app.

They have worked out two cases of extortion, both from Mohan Garden, Singh added.

In both the cases, they had fired outside the offices of two builders and threw slips with the mention, ‘Jony Bhai, Kala Jathedi Bhai’, he said.

The official mentioned that Jugesh was continuously changing his position and was traced near Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, however when the team reached there to arrest him, he had fled to the Naxalite affected area of Gadchiroli District of Maharashtra.

Team of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka continued its chase and finally nabbed him from Gadchiroli, he added.

It was further revealed that the person making ransom calls by the name of “Jony Bhai” is Aman Lather. He was in touch with criminals of the Kala Jathedi Gang and had fled to the USA through the Donkey route in February 2023.

Aman had contacted Rohit and Ritik from his village to provide weapons, safe hideouts and financial assistance to shooters of Kala Jathedi Gang and had also provided information about influential people of Dwarka Area for making extortion calls, the DCP added.