Three held for manufacturing contraband drugs

Three persons manufacturing contraband drugs were held along with the seizure of substantial quantities of raw material used in producing such drugs.

The arrested individuals, Mohammad Jafar, Meraj Ahmed and Mohammad Furkan, all resident of Uttar Pradesh were part of a drug cartel and some members of this syndicate were already arrested with the seizure of 650 kg Sodium Carbonate Anhydrous, 39 kg, Acetic Anhydride and 3 kg White Color Powder, all used in producing the contraband drugs, said a police official.

The official added that a person named Shakib Hussain was arrested earlier possessing 884 grams of heroin who disclosed the source of the drug from Validad Khan. He was also arrested and the name of the facilitator of the drug that came out was Furkan Khan.

The kingpin of this cartel was Jafar while Shakib and Furkan were working as suppliers of counterfeit drugs, the official said. All the three individuals were earlier working in chemical factories and acquired the knowledge of producing drugs, he added.

The seized chemical, Sodium Carbonate Anhydrous is used for manufacturing heroin while Acetic Anhydride is used in processing of morphine into heroin. Since both of them are also used in the pharmaceutical industry, their procurement was easy for the arrested traffickers, the official said.