Three drug peddlers detained under PSA, 70.5 kgs charas recovered by police

Acting tough against drug traders, the police in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Thursday booked three notorious drug peddlers under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Besides, 70 kgs charas has been recovered in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara where a drug peddler has been arrested in Anantnag.

The three peddlers put in jail under the PSA are Javid Ahmad, Shameem Ahmad, and Jahangir Ahmad. They have been shifted to the high-security central jail at Kot Bhalwal in Jammu.

Moreover, a Police team led by SDPO Bijbehara along with the executive magistrate raided some specific locations and recovered 60Kgs of Charas from the house of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Mantoo and 10.5Kgs of Charas from the house of Wazeer Ahmad Lone.

The accused house owner Gh Mohi-ud-din managed to flee from the spot, while Wazeer Ahmad was arrested. Efforts were being made to nab the other person, police said.