Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the vaccine manufacturers to not look for profit margins but humanity amid the unprecedented health crisis that erupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Kejriwal comment came in the backdrop of multifold difference between the price of vaccines being available to Centre and states.

India has so far inducted two Covid-19 vaccines in its national immunisation programme against coronavirus. The makers of both vaccines in use – Covaxin and Covishield – have announced higher prices for states and private entities than the rates at which the Centre had been buying them so far – Rs 150.

Serum Institute of India has said it will sell Covishield at Rs 400 per dose to state governments and at Rs 600 to private hospitals. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will cost states Rs 600 and private hospitals Rs 1,200.

Kejriwal asked the manufacturers to keep a moderate price for their vaccines while requested them not to treat Centre and state differently. He also appealed to the union government to cap the price of vaccines if needed.

“Different vaccine manufacturers have priced the vaccine at rs 400 and rs 600 for state governments while ensuring the Centre at rs 150. I believe that the price should be the same for everyone. I was watching the interview of one of the manufacturers who told the said interviewer that vaccine firms are profiting even at the rate at which they are providing the doses to the central government. If that is the case, then at rs 400 and rs 600, their profit margins must be huge. I believe that now is not the time to look for profits, now is the time to come together as people and help humanity,” he said

“At a time when central and state governments are capping the rate at which medicines and other facilities should be made available to people, vaccines should also be moderately priced. It is my appeal to the manufacturers that they, on their own, bring the price to rs 150 for everyone. There is a lifetime to make a profit, this is the time to aid people. It is also my appeal to the central government, if need be, please cap the rate of the vaccine and ensure it is made available at standardized rates to everyone,” the CM added.