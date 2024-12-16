‘The Hell Race: Border Chapter’ pays tribute to Longewala Heroes of 1971

In tribute to Vijay Diwas and the bravery of the armed forces, the Battle Axe Division recently organized The Hell Race: The Border Chapter (Jaisalmer-Longewala). The endurance race began at the Indira Indoor Stadium in Jaisalmer and concluded at the historic BP-698, Laungewala Yudh Sthal, the site of the iconic Battle of Longewala during the 1971 war.

The event saw participation from nearly 900 individuals, including serving soldiers, veterans, and civilians, competing across three endurance categories: 50 km, 100 km, and 161 km (100 miles) for both men and women. The participants showcased remarkable resilience and determination as they navigated the challenging desert terrain.

Maj Gen Ashish Khurana, General Officer Commanding, Battle Axe Division, officiated the culmination of the event and felicitated the winners. Addressing the gathering, he commended the participants for their spirit and highlighted the importance of remembering the valor and sacrifices of the Indian Army in defending the nation.

This unique race not only celebrated the legacy of the armed forces but also fostered camaraderie and a spirit of endurance among participants.