Telangana to spend Rs 10,000 crore to improve public healthcare

T. Harish Rao, Telangana’s Health and Finance Minister, announced on Saturday that the state government will invest Rs 10,000 crore in improving public health services.

He stated that the state government’s goal was to offer citizens the best healthcare services available, on par with the corporate sector.

The Minister dedicated a 100-bed intensive care centre at Hyderabad’s Niloufer Hospital for Children, which is run by the government.

Harish Rao attended this programme for the first time since taking over the medical and health portfolio three days ago.

Niloufer Hospital will receive another 800 beds at a cost of Rs 33 crore, according to Harish Rao. He stated that doctors and other personnel would be hired as quickly as possible.

He lauded Hyderabad Software Entrepreneurs’ Association (HYSEA) for providing Rs 18 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to improve infrastructure in government-run hospitals in the state.

The Minister said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao plans the construction of four medical towers in four directions in Hyderabad to provide the best healthcare facilities to the poor.

Harish Rao said the government was also working with the aim to have a medical college in every district. He said when Telangana state was formed there were only five government medical colleges and the number has now gone up to 21. Nine more government hospitals will be functional from next year.

The government chose in June to concentrate on the public health sector. A report was requested from a cabinet sub-committee led by Harish Rao. The team will assess the situation at government hospitals, as well as staffing and other infrastructure, and provide recommendations.

The sub-committee, which includes ministers Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Srinivas Yadav, VemulaPrashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Sabita Indra Reddy, and Satyavathi Rathod, would go to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Sri Lanka to assess the situation and present a report, was stated.

