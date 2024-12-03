Teenager shot dead in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area

A 19-year-old was shot dead following a minor dispute with some boys in the Mangolpuri area of Outer Delhi late on Monday night.

The deceased, identified as Pankaj, a resident of the same area, had an altercation with three people over some matter when one of them took out a firearm and shot at the deceased before fleeing the scene.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered in the case and multiple teams have been constituted to arrest the assailants who are at large.

Coming as it does in the wake of a series of firings, the shootout has revived the war of words going on in the political circles in the national capital over the issue.

Reacting to the incident, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on social media platform X, “Last night, a man was shot dead in broad daylight in Mangolpuri. The day before yesterday, three murders took place in the city. All Delhiites must unite and raise their voice against crime. The most important thing is the safety of yourself and your family.”

In another post, the AAP leader said, “People are being murdered openly in Delhi and the BJP is saying that crime is not an issue in the Capital. Bullets are being fired openly on the streets, traders are getting ransom calls, and the BJP is saying that crime is not an issue in Delhi. If you don’t accept the problem then how will you find a solution.”