Teenager held for stabbing a man in Mayur Vihar

The Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a man in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area following an altercation, officials said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on April 30 when a stabbing case was reported at the Mayur Vihar police station. During the inquiry, the police found that the victim, Rakesh, had sustained abdominal injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Dhania said.

The DCP said the victim was initially admitted to LBS Hospital and later referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused and the victim, who knew each other, had unresolved issues that led to an altercation. The dispute escalated into violence, prompting the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) to take the extreme step of stabbing Rakesh before fleeing the scene.

Amid the probe, the police tracked down the accused and apprehended him from Trilokpuri on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. They also recovered the knife used in the offence from his possession.

A case has been registered against the detained person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, the DCP stated.