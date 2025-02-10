Teenage boy stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in NE Delhi

A teenager was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in the Gautampuri area of North East Delhi, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, after receiving a PCR call about the body of a boy lying on a street in the Gautampuri area at the Seelampur police station at 9:45 pm last night, a team of local police rushed to the spot. On reaching the spot, they found the teenager lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries.

An official said the victim was rushed to the GTB Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Later, the body was handed over to the family of the deceased after a postmortem was carried out at the hospital.

The official said a case under Section 103 (pertaining to murder) was registered at the Seelampur police station. Even as an investigation into the matter is on a crime and FSL team was about to visit the site to collect evidence, the assailants are still at large. A manhunt to track down the culprits has been launched.