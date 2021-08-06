Tamil Nadu govt taking climate change seriously, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said his government is taking climate change seriously, which is plaguing humanity. He was speaking at an international seminar organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation(MSSRF) at Chennai.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu was ready to initiate measures to tackle climate change, adding that his government was receptive to the suggestions of environmentalists regarding climate change.

The Chief Minister while addressing the international seminar on “Ensuring food and nutrition security in the context of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic”, said the evils of climate change are being felt by the society everyday, adding that administrators and policymakers have to take up this issue with sincerity.

Since the past few years, monsoons have been difficult to predict and there were reports that some places in the world were reaching wet-bulb temperatures, Stalin added.

The DMK Chief said this means the human body would lose the ability to cool itself.

The state government was committed to becoming self-sufficient in food production and increasing agricultural land, Stalin added.

His government has announced a separate budget for farming, Stalin said, adding that there was a special focus on organic farming. The Chief Minister said the DMK government is committed to revitalizing farmer’s markets and forming village markets.

Speaking at the occasion, M.S. Swaminathan recollected the contributions made by the late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi especially in agriculture. He complimented Stalin on his efforts to make the state progressive in agriculture.

Soumya Swaminathan, World Health Organisation Chief Scientist, lauded Stalin for the latest initiative of the Tamil Nadu government, “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” to take healthcare to the doorstep of people.